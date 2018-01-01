Welcome to Karatu
4-Day Ngorongoro Serengeti Tarangire Safari
Day 1: Arusha to Ngorongoro then Serengeti National Park Pick-up in Arusha by your driver/guide and safari vehicle. The vehicle is equipped with a top-up roof for better game viewing and a fridge to keep the complimentary mineral water cool. Early morning departure with lunchbox in order to arrive in time in the Serengeti for starting the game drives. The road from Arusha leads you over the Great Rift Valley and through the Crater Forest and over the rim of the Ngorongoro Crater. Short stop at the viewpoint with breathtaking views over the crater, before descending towards the Serengeti. The vast extensions of the Serengeti plains before you will impress you and wanting you to explore this area in deep. The Migration consisting of around 2 million animals is on the move all year round. With fluctuations of annual rainfall the exact location of the animals varies from year to year.Day 2: Travel to Serengeti National Park Full day of exploring the Serengeti, trying to follow the tracks of the migration and be immersed in crowds of thousands and thousands of animals, Game drive to see also nocturnal predators returning from hunting and animals waking up in early morning light followed by full day Serengeti national park tour putting you in a position to see lots of the animals. Serengeti is the Name comes from Maasai Language meaning endless plain. Therefore is home to many animals including Lions, Elephants, Giraffe, Wildebeest, Zebra, Leopard, Cheetah, warthogs, Hyena plus a lots and lots of bird life. In many cases migration is taking place around Serengeti and at that particular time millions of wildebeest and zebra are mingling together followed by predators.Day 3: Serengeti National Park – Ngorongoro Conservation Area - Karatu Game driving out of Serengeti you will go again up the slopes of the Ngorongoro Crater. Descent onto the crater floor to emerge into this fishbowl of wildlife. On the grass steppe and in the acacia tree woods, you will find almost all species that are found in the East African savannah; with the exception of topis, Masai giraffes and impalas. Quite often you can observe the "Big Five" within a couple of hours. After an extensive wildlife tour and a picnic for lunch, you’ll proceed towards Karatu the first village after the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.Day 4: Karatu - Tarangire National Park - Arusha Last but not least, a visit to the impressive Tarangire National Park, Tanzania’s third largest national park and sanctuary for an unusually large elephant population. Majestic baobab trees are an interesting feature of the park, dwarfing the animals that feed beneath them. Animals concentrate along the Tarangire River,There is a great diversity of wildlife including lion, leopard, cheetah and up to six thousand elephant. Full game drive with lunch box, then continuation to Arusha.
7-Day Family Tour: Northern Tanzania from Arusha
Day 1: Arusha – Tarangire National ParkAfter a short briefing, your luggage is loaded onto the vehicle, then you'll head in direction of the Tarangire National Park. Giant Baobab trees, the bush savannah and the seasonal marshes add to the wonder of this nature reserve. After a day of wildlife watching, you will stay in the park in the late afternoon and drive to the Tarangire Safari Lodge, where you will overnight. (L, D)Day 2: Tarangire Region – Mto Wa Mbu cultural program – Lake Manyara The park is well known for its “tree climbing lions”. Visitors can regularly observe lions taking a nap in the tree canopies or escaping from the heat on the ground. Photo stops will be taken and you will be able to enjoy the spectacular views. You spend the night at Lake Manyara Serena lodge. (B, L, D)Day 3: Lake Manyara Region – Serengeti National Park Today, you make your way to the vegetation rich crater highlands. You continue to the Ngorongoro Conservation Area via Karatu. After passing the crater highlands, you will soon see the plains of the southern Serengeti. Depending on the season, you will either stay at the Serengeti Serena Safari lodge inside the park. (B, L, D)Day 4: Serengeti National Park Today is set aside for game viewing and the Serengeti is at your disposal. The best vantage points and worthwhile areas are chosen to give you the best possible chance to observe animals and to capture the perfect photo. From the northwest of the Serengeti to the plains in the south, your guide will know where and when to find the animals and will make sure that you can see them from the best spot in the park. You will spend another night at your lodge. (B, L, D)Day 5: Serengeti National Park – Karatu – Coffee Walk On your outward journey to the Serengeti National Park Gate, you will have another chance to observe the beautiful animals of Africa. Leaving behind the wonderful Seronera Valley, with its wildebeests and zebras as well as occasional visitors like lions and other large cats such as cheetahs and leopards, you will exit the Serengeti and drive toward the Ngorongoro Crater. After a picnic lunch at a designated picnic spot, you will travel in direction of the Ngorongoro Crater and Ngorongoro Farm House. (B, L, D)Day 6: Karatu - Ngorongoro Crater After breakfast at daybreak, you will travel back to the adventurous trail that takes you into the crater. Grass steppes and acacia forests are home to almost all species of animals found in the East African savanna. After extensive game viewing and a picnic in the crater, you will leave the highlands of Ngorongoro in the afternoon and travel back to Karatu to spend another night at the Ngorongoro Farm House. (B, L, D)Day 7: Karatu – Arusha After a relaxing breakfast, you will travel back to Arusha, where you will arrive in the late evening. (B, L)
The Big 5
Day 1 Lake Manyara Enjoy a game drive in the park with a picnic lunch.Lake Manyara is best known for its rich variety of bird life and tree climbing lion. Elephants, monkeys, flamingoes, pelicans, cormorants and storks to mention a few in Lake Manyara. Later you will drive to Flamingo Safari Lodge in Karatu for your dinner and overnight. Day 2 Ngorongoro Conservation Area biking/hikingAfter breakfast with your guide you will learn about medicinal plants, view a number of bird species, watch waterfalls, tumble down a cliff and see the magnificent elephant caves. If you're lucky you might also see other animals in the forest such as buffalo, elephants, baboons and various reptiles. Later go back to Karatu for overnight at Panorama Inn in Karatu. Day 3-5 Serengeti National Park After breakfast you will head off to Serengeti National Park. This is undoubtably Tanzania's most famous park. Great herds of buffalo, smaller groups of elephant and giraffe, and thousands upon thousands of eland, topi, kongoni, impala and Grant's gazelle are resident at any time of the year. Lions and leopards easily seen. You will enjoy a late afternoon game drive in the amazing Serengeti. Later go to your dinner and overnight at Serengeti Wild Camp/Ngorongoro Wild Camp. Day 6 Ngorongoro Crater After breakfast drive to Ngorongoro Crater for a half day game drive inside the crater. This is the best place in Tanzania to see black rhino as well as prides of lion that include the magnificent black-manned males. There are lots of colorful flamingoes and a variety of water birds. Other game that you can see includes leopard, cheetah, hyena, other members of the antelope family, and small mammals. Later drive back to Karatu/Arusha and end your journey with us.
10-Day Tanzania Wildlife Safari from Arusha
Day 1: Arusha – Lake Manyara Park (B, L, D) After an 8.30am breakfast, leave Arusha for Lake Manyara Park for morning and afternoon game drives with a picnic lunch in the park. Overnight: Bougainvillea Safari Lodge Day 2: Manyara – Serengeti Plains (B, L, D) Drive from Manyara for a morning game drive en route to the great Serengeti Plains and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area. Overnight: Serengeti Tented Camp Day 3 & 4: Serengeti Central and Southern Areas (B, L, D) See more wildlife on morning and afternoon game drives across the Serengeti. Overnight: Serengeti Tented Camp Day 5: Serengeti - Ngorongoro – Ndutu (B, L, D) After breakfast, drive to the Ngorongoro Conservation Area for a morning game drive, and a picnic lunch inside the park. Overnight: Ndutu Safari Lodge/TentedDay 6: Full Day Game Drive in Ndutu (B, L, D) Spend a full day exploring the wildlife of the Ndutu area, taking in a range of different habitats that include swamps, woodland, soda lakes and the Serengeti short grass plains. Finish the day with a drive to the Ngorongoro Crater Rim for dinner and accommodations. Overnight: Sopa Lodge Day 7: Ngorongoro Crater (B, L, D) After breakfast, descend into the crater floor for a full day of game viewing. The Ngorongoro Crater is rich with wildlife, and you’ll have a picnic lunch near the Lerai forest or hippo pool. In the late afternoon, ascend the crater for your dinner and accommodations at Karatu Town. Overnight: Bougainvillea Safari Lodge Day 8: Karatu - Tarangire (B, L, D) After breakfast, leave Karatu Town for a game drive in Tarangire, where you’ll find plentiful elephants and a landscape of iconic baobab trees. Overnight: Tarangire Roika Tented Lodge Day 9: Tarangire National Park (B, L, D) Enjoy free time in the lodge/campsite until 3pm, with breakfast onsite and a hot lunch. Begin an evening game drive at 3pm, exploring the park during some of the most active hours for wildlife. Overnight: Tarangire Roika Tented Lodge Day 10: Tarangire to Arusha (B, L, D) After breakfast, leave Tarangire to Arusha town. If desired, visit Meserani Snake Park for lunch, and take one final afternoon game drive before arriving in Arusha, where this tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel.
4-Day Incredible Tanzania Safari
Day 1: Arusha (D)Your safari begins with pickup at Arusha Regional Airport or Kilimanjaro International Airport for transfer to the Moivaro Lodge in Arusha for your first night in Tanzania. Depending on your arrival time, you'll have either a town trip or Arusha National Park tour after lunch. Enjoy some leisure time to freshen up during the evening. Shopping and sightseeing in Arusha is the main focus of this first day.Overnight: Moivaro LodgeDay 2: Arusha – Tarangire National Park (B, L, D)After a quick briefing about your tour, your Tanzania lodge safari gets underway as you depart Arusha, heading to Tarangire National Park, one of the top game parks on the northern safari circuit. It's named after the Tarangire River, which flows through the park and attracts large numbers of animals during the dry season. Considered one of the most beautiful wilderness areas in northern Tanzania with a diverse landscape and vegetation, Tarangire is home to high grasses, dense bush, and lots of baobab trees. The wildlife is varied, but the park is particularly known for big cats, including lions that climb trees, which is rare behavior. Overnight: Maramboi Tented CampDay 3: Tarangire National Park – Lake Manyara National Park (B, L, D)Leave Tarangire after breakfast and head toward nearby Lake Manyara National Park, a scenic gem described by Ernest Hemingway as “the loveliest I have seen in Africa.” On the way, pass through Mto wa Mbu, a village that 120 different tribes call home. You'll arrive at the park after a lunch stop and spend the afternoon on a game drive, admiring animals and the contrasting scenery. Stay the night in Karatu, near the Ngorongoro Crater. Overnight: Ngorongoro Farm HouseDay 4: Ngorongoro – ArushaEnjoy a hearty breakfast at the lodge, and then head for Ngorongoro Crater, where you'll descend the steep crater walls to explore this wilderness teeming with wildlife, including some of the Big Five animals. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the caldera is 11 miles (18 km) in diameter with walls as high as 1,970 feet (600 meters). The fertile crater supports a variety of species in different habitats, from elephants, monkeys, hyenas, and jackals to herds of zebra, wildebeest, buffalo, and antelope; the crater also boasts one of the highest concentrations of lions in the world.Overnight: Planet Lodge in Arusha
6-Day Nature and Beyond Safari
Day 1:-Arrival. Pick up from Kilimanjaro/Arusha airport. Drive to your hotel in Arusha and check-in and drive into Arusha town to explore (depending on your arrival time). You will overnight at Green Mountain Hotel.Day 2:- Tarangire National Park. Pick up from your hotel after breakfast, and then drive to Tarangire National Park and do a morning game viewing. Have a picnic lunch then go for a game drive in the afternoon. The vast number of baobabs will catch your eye as you enter Tarangire National Park. Herds of up to 300 elephants roam in the park with the migratory wildebeest, zebra, buffalo, impala, gazelle, hartebeest, and elands. Drive to your hotel at Mto Wa Mbu town. You will overnight at Fanaka Lodge.Day 3:- Serengeti National Park.After breakfast, depart for Serengeti National park via the Ngorongoro Conservation Area. You will have time to stop at the Ngorongoro Crater “view point”. You will continue on to Serengeti National Park. Have an afternoon game drive in the park, and then stop at the picnic site for lunch. The Serengeti is known as one of the best wildlife sanctuaries in the world, especially renowned for the migration of animals. Every year more than a million wildebeest and zebras travel through the park. After lunch you will do a game viewing on the way to your hotel. You will overnight at Kisura Tented Lodge in the park. Day 4:- Serengeti National Park – Ngorongoro Conservation Area. After breakfast, we will do a game viewing on the way out of Serengeti and then we will drive to the Ngorongoro Conservation area where we will overnight. You will overnight at Ngorongoro Rhino Lodge on the crater rim.Day 5:- Ngorongoro Crater. After breakfast, we will drive down the Ngorongoro Crater. Also known as the eighth wonder of the world, this heritage center shelters the most beautiful wildlife heaven on earth. Ngorongoro has over 20,000 large animals including some of Tanzania's last remaining black rhino, protected within its rim. You will have a morning game viewing in the crater and then a picnic lunch. After lunch you will do a game viewing drive on the way out. We will overnight at Eileen’s Trees Lodge at Karatu town.Day 6:- Lake Eyasi - Arusha -Airport.After your breakfast, depart for Lake Eyasi to pay a visit to the Datoga and Hadzabe tribes. In the morning you go on your first excursions around Lake Eyasi and visit either one of the famous blacksmiths producing knifes and arrow heads with ancient tools and pay a visit to the beautiful people of the Datoga/Hadzabe tribes. We will drive back to Arusha town for overnight. We will drop you at your hotel or airport.