7-Day Family Tour: Northern Tanzania from Arusha

Day 1: Arusha – Tarangire National ParkAfter a short briefing, your luggage is loaded onto the vehicle, then you'll head in direction of the Tarangire National Park. Giant Baobab trees, the bush savannah and the seasonal marshes add to the wonder of this nature reserve. After a day of wildlife watching, you will stay in the park in the late afternoon and drive to the Tarangire Safari Lodge, where you will overnight. (L, D)Day 2: Tarangire Region – Mto Wa Mbu cultural program – Lake Manyara The park is well known for its “tree climbing lions”. Visitors can regularly observe lions taking a nap in the tree canopies or escaping from the heat on the ground. Photo stops will be taken and you will be able to enjoy the spectacular views. You spend the night at Lake Manyara Serena lodge. (B, L, D)Day 3: Lake Manyara Region – Serengeti National Park Today, you make your way to the vegetation rich crater highlands. You continue to the Ngorongoro Conservation Area via Karatu. After passing the crater highlands, you will soon see the plains of the southern Serengeti. Depending on the season, you will either stay at the Serengeti Serena Safari lodge inside the park. (B, L, D)Day 4: Serengeti National Park Today is set aside for game viewing and the Serengeti is at your disposal. The best vantage points and worthwhile areas are chosen to give you the best possible chance to observe animals and to capture the perfect photo. From the northwest of the Serengeti to the plains in the south, your guide will know where and when to find the animals and will make sure that you can see them from the best spot in the park. You will spend another night at your lodge. (B, L, D)Day 5: Serengeti National Park – Karatu – Coffee Walk On your outward journey to the Serengeti National Park Gate, you will have another chance to observe the beautiful animals of Africa. Leaving behind the wonderful Seronera Valley, with its wildebeests and zebras as well as occasional visitors like lions and other large cats such as cheetahs and leopards, you will exit the Serengeti and drive toward the Ngorongoro Crater. After a picnic lunch at a designated picnic spot, you will travel in direction of the Ngorongoro Crater and Ngorongoro Farm House. (B, L, D)Day 6: Karatu - Ngorongoro Crater After breakfast at daybreak, you will travel back to the adventurous trail that takes you into the crater. Grass steppes and acacia forests are home to almost all species of animals found in the East African savanna. After extensive game viewing and a picnic in the crater, you will leave the highlands of Ngorongoro in the afternoon and travel back to Karatu to spend another night at the Ngorongoro Farm House. (B, L, D)Day 7: Karatu – Arusha After a relaxing breakfast, you will travel back to Arusha, where you will arrive in the late evening. (B, L)