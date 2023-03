Beside the main road in Namadgut village, this crumbling ruin commands a view of the Pyanj from two riverside knolls. The oldest sections date to the 3rd-century BC (Kushan-era), but the site has been reused by many other cultures since. Indeed, part of the mound was used as a Tajik military watch post until very recently and an armed soldier may appear from behind the ruins if you wander off-piste.

There's a quaint mobile shop on-site.