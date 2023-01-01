Mir Sayid Ali Hamadani Mausoleum

This mausoleum is the burial site of a much revered 14th-century polymath, Mir Sayid Ali Hamadani. Decorated with a golden dome and meticulous brickwork, the site, with its beautiful flower garden, attracts visitors from across Tajikistan and beyond who come to pay their respects to the man credited with taking Islam to Kashmir. Women are not permitted to enter the shrine. A traditional teahouse opposite (closed in Ramadan) offers a perch for quiet contemplation or relaxation in readiness for the journey ahead.