One of the most dramatic of the many high passes in the Pamirs, Ak-Baital Pass at 4655m is one of the highest passes along the whole of the Pamir Hwy. Surrounded by an amphitheatre of snow-covered ridges with only the odd clump of ice-plant managing to survive above the snowline, this is utterly wild territory. Herds of yaks wander along the lower approaches of the pass while the upper reaches are the best place to spot the elusive Marco Polo sheep.