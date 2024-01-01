Apricot Monument

Tajikistan

LoginSave

Making a striking contrast to the more usual choice of public monuments celebrating Somoni, Rudaki or Lenin, this sculpture in the centre of the roundabout near the bazaar celebrates the apricot. It may seem like an odd choice of street art but Isfara is regionally renowned for its apricot orchards and the fruit accounts for much of its summer harvest.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Abdullo Khan Mosque

    Abdullo Khan Mosque

    1.46 MILES

    This 16th-century place of worship was built by an Uzbeki khan. A portion of the understated mosque was destroyed in a flood in 1836; another portion has…

  • Isfara Museum

    Isfara Museum

    0.23 MILES

    This small, brick-fronted museum has a modest natural history collection and some ancient artefacts from Silk Road days. Most of the exhibits relate to…

  • Isfara Bazaar

    Isfara Bazaar

    0.08 MILES

    This purpose-built bazaar, just along from the roundabout with the giant apricot, makes a good landmark as shared taxis pull up outside. It also offers an…

  • Statue of Lenin

    Statue of Lenin

    0.1 MILES

    A large and impressive version of Lenin presides over Rudaki near the centre of town.

View more attractions

Nearby Tajikistan attractions

1. Isfara Bazaar

0.08 MILES

This purpose-built bazaar, just along from the roundabout with the giant apricot, makes a good landmark as shared taxis pull up outside. It also offers an…

2. Statue of Lenin

0.1 MILES

A large and impressive version of Lenin presides over Rudaki near the centre of town.

3. Isfara Museum

0.23 MILES

This small, brick-fronted museum has a modest natural history collection and some ancient artefacts from Silk Road days. Most of the exhibits relate to…

4. Abdullo Khan Mosque

1.46 MILES

This 16th-century place of worship was built by an Uzbeki khan. A portion of the understated mosque was destroyed in a flood in 1836; another portion has…