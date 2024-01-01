Making a striking contrast to the more usual choice of public monuments celebrating Somoni, Rudaki or Lenin, this sculpture in the centre of the roundabout near the bazaar celebrates the apricot. It may seem like an odd choice of street art but Isfara is regionally renowned for its apricot orchards and the fruit accounts for much of its summer harvest.
Apricot Monument
Tajikistan
