Nurek Reservoir is 70km long and the world's second highest dam. Its remarkable opal-blue water, set within a pastoral landscape and edged with mountains, is a striking sight from the A385 – the main highway south from Dushanbe. There are many private houseboats moored here, mostly in demand from residents who use them as weekend getaways. Inevitably the dam is a sensitive area and permits are required but this is easily sidestepped by using the facilities of the AquaClub.

Lying 80km southeast of Dushanbe, Nurek Reservoir takes a couple of hours to reach by car. Boat transfers are arranged through the AquaClub.