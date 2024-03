The ancient site of Kobadiyan (7th to 2nd centuries BC) in southern Tajikistan is famed for the nearby discovery in 1877 of the Oxus Treasure, a stunning 2500-year-old Achaemenid treasure-trove unearthed at Takht-i Kobad, which is now housed in the British Museum (www.thebritishmuseum.ac.uk/compass, search for ‘Oxus Treasure’).