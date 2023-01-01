This ancient photogenic Chinese tomb features in local tourist literature but it is worth a visit not so much for the unremarkable building as the interesting wildlife in travelling across the plain towards it. To find the tomb, turn south at Km858 towards Bash Gumbaz, 7km off the main highway. The tomb is 3km southwest of the village but it can be quite a trial to get to it through boggy land.

En route to the village, whole colonies of marmots live in burrows either side of the road. These beautiful ginger, long-coated animals take it in turns to stand on sentry duty before disappearing down the nearest hole as cars pass. There are many herds of yaks in this valley too.