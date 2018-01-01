If you want to see Taiwan's natural environment raw, visit a national park. If you want to see how humans have tried to make a go of settling on landslide-prone mountains and battered escarpments (as spectacular as they are to merely gaze upon), come to Alishan National Scenic Area.

From a starting altitude of 300m in the west at Chukou, the 327-sq-km scenic area quickly rises to heights of more than 2600m. The great diversity of climate, soils and landscapes allows for the growing of everything from wasabi and plums to high-mountain oolong tea.

Tourists have been finding their way to this region since the early days of the Japanese period. They come for the local specialities, the natural and human-designed landscapes and, more recently, the legacy of the colonial period, which includes a very rare narrow-gauge forest train.

