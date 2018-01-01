Welcome to Alishan National Scenic Area
From a starting altitude of 300m in the west at Chukou, the 327-sq-km scenic area quickly rises to heights of more than 2600m. The great diversity of climate, soils and landscapes allows for the growing of everything from wasabi and plums to high-mountain oolong tea.
Tourists have been finding their way to this region since the early days of the Japanese period. They come for the local specialities, the natural and human-designed landscapes and, more recently, the legacy of the colonial period, which includes a very rare narrow-gauge forest train.
Top experiences in Alishan National Scenic Area
Alishan National Scenic Area activities
3-Day Taiwan: Sun Moon Lake, Puli, and Alishan from Taipei
On this 3-day tour of Taiwan’s beautiful countryside, discover not only the region’s elaborate man-made attractions, but also its natural beauty. You’ll take home a memorable experience of Taiwan on a trip that combines a relaxing bus tour and a fascinating exploration of the area’s best sites on foot.Drive through the picturesque Sun Moon Lake area and walk through the well-preserved Alishan National Scenic Area with your guide. Visit the Southern branch of National Palace Museum.Please see Itinerary below for a more detailed schedule.
3 Days Sun Moon Lake and Alishan National Scenic Area Tour
In 3 days , Danis bus tour will take you to Taiwan's most scenic places. We are going to visit Sun Moon lake , Chunghua Lukang Historic Area and Alishan National Scenic Area . You can take sightseeing boat to see the Sun Moon lake and take a Alishan mountain train to have fun in Alishan . Itinerary : Day 1 Taipei - Sun Moon lake - Taichung Pick up customers from their hotel in Taipei city around 8:00-9:00 am . Driving 2.5 hours to Sun Moon Lake . Taking sightseeing boat in Sun moon lake . Arrive at hotel in Taichung around 4-5:00 pm . Hotel: FUSHIN HOTEL Taichung or Taichung Maison de Chine or Taichung Inhouse hotel. Day 2 Taichung - Lukang - Chiayi (B ) After pick up from hotel around 8:30 am , we are going to Lukang Historic Area and Bagua Mountain Dafo Scenic Area. Then have lunch (own expense) in Bagua Mountain Dafo Scenic Area.. Driving 1 hour to Chiayi city .We are arriving hotel around 4:00-5:00 pm . Hotel: Tsun Huang Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiayi or other similar hotel if the Tsun Huang Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiayi are fully booked . Day 3 Chiayi - Alishan Scenic area - Taipei ( B)After having breakfast in hotel , we are going to Aslishan around 8:00 am .Driving 2 hours to Alishan National Scenic Area . Visiting tour attractions in Alishan such as Three of Generation of wood , Sisters Lakes . And experience Alishan train . Leaving Alishan around 2:00 pm -2:30 pm then our tour guide drives 4-5 hours to Taipei city .