Welcome to Alishan Forest Recreation Area

The high-mountain resort of Alishan has been one of Taiwan's top tourist draws since the 1920s. Today, it’s most popular with senior Chinese tour groups who arrive by the busload virtually every day of the year. True, there may be similar – and less-visited beauty – elsewhere in Taiwan, but do not let the crowds at Alishan spoil your visit, as they usually only stay for a couple of hours in the morning.

