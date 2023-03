This dramatic rock formation resembling two lions lying face to face rises from the coral beach at the northeastern tip of the island. At high tide it becomes an island. From here, continuing down the east coast is a journey full of scenic drama, with offshore islands visible at Km11.5, particularly glorious views of a crag-backed bay at Km12.3 and a minor pass at Km13.8 from which a trail runs down to a natural rock arch.