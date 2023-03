The coast road turns inland beside narrow Faie Bay to the village of Faie. Huahine’s famous blue-eyed eels can be seen in the river just over the bridge – buy a can of sardines from the stand here and handfeed them if you’re brave enough. Inland from Faie it’s a steep climb to the belvédère, or lookout, on the slopes of Mt Turi. From this high point, the road drops even more steeply to the shores of Maroe Bay.