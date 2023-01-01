Kassala Souq

Kassala has one of Sudan's best markets, and a visit is a must. It's a maze of alleys and side streets lined with shops and stalls where myriad items are sold, from traditional products like cloth, jewels, henna or spice, to plastic buckets and electronic goods. One section of the souq caters mainly to Rashaida nomads. The magnificent Rashaida women are famous for their black-and-red geometrically patterned dresses, and their long, heavy veils elaborately embroidered with silver thread, beads and sometimes seed pearls.

Even if you're not in the mood for haggling, this souq offers a great opportunity to enjoy a slice of local life, and you'll be pleasantly surprised by the easy-going nature of the traders.