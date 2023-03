At Nuri, across the river from Jebel Barkal, there are some delightfully dilapidated pyramids – among the largest in Sudan – lost among a stormy sea of orange sand. Dating from around the 7th century BC, these are both the oldest and largest pyramids in Sudan. Take a minibus (S£5, 15 minutes) from Karima. You must buy an entry ticket from the museum in Karima in advance.