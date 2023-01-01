The remains of the Egyptian town of Sesibi can be seen on the west bank of the Nile, south of Soleb and across the Nile from the east-coast village of Delgo. This site was founded in the 14th century BC by Akhenaten, who is known for having abandoned the classical Egyptian gods to worship the sun disc Aten. Today it's pretty ramshackle but at sunset the remaining temple columns are wildly exotic.

To get here head first for Delgo where a car ferry (car and passengers S£30) crosses the river to the village of Kuka a couple of times a day. From Kuka it's a good 7km drive north to Sesibi.