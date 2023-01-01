Naqa consists of a large and well-preserved temple of Amun dating from the 1st century CE. Notable features include a hypostyle hall with splendid columns and hieroglyphics and a row of statues representing rams. Very close by is the Lion Temple. Dating from the same period, this temple is dedicated to the lion-headed god Apedemak and has wonderful exterior carvings depicting the temples creators, King Natakamani and Queen Amanitore. In front of the Lion Temple is a small kiosk.

The exact purpose of the site remains unclear as it's located in an area that has never really been inhabited, about 35km off the highway southeast of Shendi. These ruins are best visited with a tour combining Meroe Pyramids, Naqa and Musawarat out of Khartoum.