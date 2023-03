At the eastern end of Ross Rd, Stanley Cemetery holds among its graves the tombstones of three young Whitingtons, children of an unsuccessful 19th-century pioneer. Other surnames, such as Felton and Biggs, are as common in the islands as Smith and Jones are in the UK. Immediately beyond the cemetery is Memorial Wood, where a tree has been planted for each member of the British forces who died in the 1982 Falklands War.