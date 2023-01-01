Falkland Islands Museum

Open whenever tour ships are in port, this museum contains artifacts from everyday life, natural-history specimens and a fine collection relating to the islands’ shipwrecks. Outside displays include the Reclus Hut, fabricated in Stanley and then shipped to Antarctica and set up on the Reclus Peninsula in late 1956. Forty years later it was dismantled and brought back here.

The museum building was constructed for the Argentine representative of Lineas Aereas del Estado (LADE; an airline operated by the Argentine air force), which operated services here until 1982.