2 Day Private Tour - Anuradhapura from Kandy

Day 01 - Kandy > Dambulla > AnuradhapuraStart your journey at 0700 hrs from your hotel in Kandy. You will be met by a designated chauffer guide from Lakpura Travels. After the formalities at the hotel, you will be escorted to your air-conditioned vehicle and proceed to Dambulla. (Travel Time - 2 to 2 1/2 hrs)Visit the historic caves of the Golden Temple of Dambulla, dating back to the 1st Century BC. View the ancient murals depicting the life story of Lord Gautama Buddha. Marvel at the hundreds of Buddha figurines and other deities scattered across the five main caves. Visit the Cave of the Divine King, Cave of the Great King and the Great New Monastery. See the giant golden Buddha Statue just a little distance outside the cave complex and hear the tales of this ancient kingdom. Thereafter proceed to Anuradhapura, check in at the hotel and rest. (Travel Time - 1 to 1 1/2 hrs)Later in the evening visit the Sacred City of Anuradhapura. Walk through the sacred of Anuradhapura, which was the capital for over a millennium until the 10th century AD. View the pagodas, monastic buildings, and ponds that are scattered all over the vast area. Visit important landmarks such as Jetavanarama, which was one of the tallest buildings in the ancient world, the Sri Maha Bodhi and the ruins of the huge Abhayagiri Monastery. Gain more knowledge about Sri Lanka's history as you walk in the footsteps of Kings. Thereafter return to your hotel and rest. Day 02 - Anuradhapura > Wilpattu > KandyEarly in the morning proceed to Wilpattu National Park to go on a lovely jeep safari in Wilpattu National Park. Go on a lovely jeep safari in Wilpattu National Park. Feel the call of the wild with the Wilpattu National Park Safari. Get a chance to catch sight of the elusive Sri Lankan Leopard and famous Sri Lankan Elephant. See hundreds of other wildlife such as deer, buffalo, monkeys, crocodiles, and rare birds. Get the photographs of a lifetime as you become one with nature. Wilpattu National Park is believed to have the highest concentration of Leopard in the entire World. After the safari return back to the hotel, relax, check out and visit Mihintale Rock. (Travel Time – 20 to 30 mins) Visit the place where Buddhism began in Sri Lanka. See the spot where the meeting of King Devanampiyatissa and Monk Mahinda took place. View the monastic ruins at the foot of the mountain. Walk in the footsteps of Mahinda as you visit the cave where he resided. View historic stupas, Ambasthala Dagoba and the Maha Stupa. Enter the ruins of an age long past to understand its impact on the history of Sri Lanka. On completion proceed to your hotel in Kandy. (Travel Time – 3 ½ to 4 hrs) ~ End of Tour ~