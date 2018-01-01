Welcome to Wilpattu National Park
Private Tour: Wilpattu National Park Safari
Meet up with your driver at the gate of Wilpattu National Park in Anuradhapura at approximately 5:30am or 2:30pm to start your exciting safari tour in Wilpattu National Park.Wilpattu National Park, the largest wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka, spans an area of approx. 131,693 hectares with altitude ranging between the sea-level and 152 meters. It was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1905 and in 1938 elevated to the status of National Wildlife Park. On November 7th, 1947, the northern area of Wilpattu was declared as Wilpattu North Sanctuary. Wilpattu National Park is situated in the dry zone and is unlike any other wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka. A unique complex of over 50 wetlands called “Villu” is the most prominent topographical feature of the national park. ‘Villu’ are shallow natural lakes filled with rainwater surrounded by open grassy plains amidst the dense scrub jungle. The presence of these Villus with an abundance of water can best be explained in the weather patterns that prevail over the park: while the period of drought is only during the months of May to early September, the main rainy season is during September to December with the heavy downpours of north eastern monsoon; inter monsoon season visits the park March and April. Annual temperature in the Park is around 27.2 Celsius and its annual rainfall is approximately 1000 mm.Wilpattu National Park has various natural habitats - coastal belt, natural lakes (villus), rocky outcrops, scrublands, open grasslands and dense forest provide for numerous species of animals. Among the species are 31 mammals. The biggest draws in Wilpattu are Leopards (Panthera pardus kotiya) and Sloth bears (Melursus ursinus). Apart from those two mammals are Asian Elephants (Elephas maximus), Spotted Deer, Barking Deer, jackals, sambhur, barking deer, mouse deer Wild Pig, Water Buffalo (Bubalus bubalis) and Mugger Crocodiles. Butterflies recorded include the Great Eggfly, Blue Mormon, Common Mormon, Common Rose Great Orange Tip, Glad-eye Bushbrown, Blue Mormon, Common Mormon, Common Rose and Crimson Rose.Countless species of birds can also be found and the park plays host to numerous winter migrants from November to March, while menacing crocodiles top the list of reptiles. Also roaming on the grasslands are Star tortoises (Geochelone elegans) at Wilpattu. In the large Villus are Pond turtle (Melanonchelys trijuga) and the Soft shelled turtle (Lissemys punctata). The tour ends at the original departure point.
1 Night Camping in Wilpattu National Park
The Safari & Camping Experience Anyone visiting Wilpattu National Park will experience wildlife safaris that will surely make their stay something memorable and unique. Given a choice between standard camping and premium camping services, the options available are designed to suit almost any type of wildlife enthusiast or visitor. With a two safari sessions that are available for 1 Night 2 Days, in the Wilpattu National Park, this wildlife safari and camping tour caters to the visitor's needs, either providing an all-out experience of the park, or the must-experience 1-day tour that will cover most of the park's features and must-see locations.
2 Day Private Tour to Wilpattu and Anuradhapura from Colombo
Day 01 - Colombo > Panduwasnuwara > Wilpattu > Anuradhapura Start your journey at 0700 hrs from your hotel in Colombo. You will be met by a designated chauffer guide from Lakpura Travels. After the formalities at the hotel, you will be escorted to your air-conditioned vehicle and proceed to Willapttu, en route make a pause at Panduwasnuwara and visit the Ancient Kingdom. (Travel Time – 2 to 2 ½ hrs) Explore the ancient kingdom of Panduwasnuwara, which was briefly the capital during the 12th century. Wander amongst the ruins of the city with its pagodas, image houses, meeting halls and the citadel. Visit the now restored former temple of the tooth relic, which lies just outside the citadel's walls. View the palace and listen to the many legends that surround it. Thereafter continue to Wilpattu and go on a lovely jeep safari in Wilpattu National Park. (Travel Time – 2 to 2 ½ hrs) Feel the call of the wild with the Wilpattu National Park Safari. Get a chance to catch sight of the elusive Sri Lankan Leopard and famous Sri Lankan Elephant. See hundreds of other wildlife such as deer, buffalo, monkeys, crocodiles, and rare birds. Get the photographs of a lifetime as you become one with nature. On completion of the safari, proceed to Anuradhapura, check in to the hotel and relax. (Travel Time – 40 to 50 mins)Day 02 - Anuradhapura > Colombo After a relaxed morning and breakfast at the hotel check out and visit the Sacred City of Anuradhapura. Walk through the ancient ruined city of Anuradhapura, which was the capital for over a millennium until the 10th century AD. View the pagodas, monastic buildings and ponds that are scattered all over the vast area. Visit important landmarks such as Jetavanarama, which was one of the tallest buildings in the ancient world, the Sri Maha Bodhi and the ruins of the huge Abhayagiri Monastery. Gain more knowledge about Sri Lanka's history as you walk in the footsteps of Kings. On completion start your journey back to your hotel in Colombo. (Travel Time - 4 to 4 ½ hrs) ~ End of Tour ~
2 Day Private Tour to Wilpattu and Anuradhapura from Negombo
Day 02 - Anuradhapura > Negombo After a relaxed morning and breakfast at the hotel check out and visit the Sacred City of Anuradhapura. Walk through the ancient ruined city of Anuradhapura, which was the capital for over a millennium until the 10th century AD. View the pagodas, monastic buildings and ponds that are scattered all over the vast area. Visit important landmarks such as Jetavanarama, which was one of the tallest buildings in the ancient world, the Sri Maha Bodhi and the ruins of the huge Abhayagiri Monastery. Gain more knowledge about Sri Lanka's history as you walk in the footsteps of Kings. On completion start your journey back to your hotel in Negombo. (Travel Time - 4 to 4 ½ hrs) ~ End of Tour ~
2 Day Private Tour - Anuradhapura from Kandy
Day 01 - Kandy > Dambulla > AnuradhapuraStart your journey at 0700 hrs from your hotel in Kandy. You will be met by a designated chauffer guide from Lakpura Travels. After the formalities at the hotel, you will be escorted to your air-conditioned vehicle and proceed to Dambulla. (Travel Time - 2 to 2 1/2 hrs)Visit the historic caves of the Golden Temple of Dambulla, dating back to the 1st Century BC. View the ancient murals depicting the life story of Lord Gautama Buddha. Marvel at the hundreds of Buddha figurines and other deities scattered across the five main caves. Visit the Cave of the Divine King, Cave of the Great King and the Great New Monastery. See the giant golden Buddha Statue just a little distance outside the cave complex and hear the tales of this ancient kingdom. Thereafter proceed to Anuradhapura, check in at the hotel and rest. (Travel Time - 1 to 1 1/2 hrs)Later in the evening visit the Sacred City of Anuradhapura. Walk through the sacred of Anuradhapura, which was the capital for over a millennium until the 10th century AD. View the pagodas, monastic buildings, and ponds that are scattered all over the vast area. Visit important landmarks such as Jetavanarama, which was one of the tallest buildings in the ancient world, the Sri Maha Bodhi and the ruins of the huge Abhayagiri Monastery. Gain more knowledge about Sri Lanka's history as you walk in the footsteps of Kings. Thereafter return to your hotel and rest. Day 02 - Anuradhapura > Wilpattu > KandyEarly in the morning proceed to Wilpattu National Park to go on a lovely jeep safari in Wilpattu National Park. Go on a lovely jeep safari in Wilpattu National Park. Feel the call of the wild with the Wilpattu National Park Safari. Get a chance to catch sight of the elusive Sri Lankan Leopard and famous Sri Lankan Elephant. See hundreds of other wildlife such as deer, buffalo, monkeys, crocodiles, and rare birds. Get the photographs of a lifetime as you become one with nature. Wilpattu National Park is believed to have the highest concentration of Leopard in the entire World. After the safari return back to the hotel, relax, check out and visit Mihintale Rock. (Travel Time – 20 to 30 mins) Visit the place where Buddhism began in Sri Lanka. See the spot where the meeting of King Devanampiyatissa and Monk Mahinda took place. View the monastic ruins at the foot of the mountain. Walk in the footsteps of Mahinda as you visit the cave where he resided. View historic stupas, Ambasthala Dagoba and the Maha Stupa. Enter the ruins of an age long past to understand its impact on the history of Sri Lanka. On completion proceed to your hotel in Kandy. (Travel Time – 3 ½ to 4 hrs) ~ End of Tour ~
3 Day Private Tour - Sacred City of Anuradhapura from Colombo
Day 01 - Colombo > Panduwasnuwara > Wilpattu > AnuradhapuraStart your journey at 0700 hrs from your hotel in Colombo. You will be met by a designated chauffer guide from Lakpura Travels. After the formalities at the hotel, you will be escorted to your air-conditioned vehicle and proceed and visit the Kingdom of Panduwasnuwara. (Travel Time – 2 ½ to 3 hrs)Thereafter proceed to Wilpattu and go on a lovely evening safari at Wilpattu National Park. (Travel Time – 2 to 2 ½ hrs)Feel the call of the wild with the Wilpattu National Park Safari. Get a chance to catch sight of the elusive Sri Lankan Leopard and famous Sri Lankan Elephant. See hundreds of other wildlife such as deer, buffalo, monkeys, crocodiles, and rare birds. Get the photographs of a lifetime as you become one with nature.On completion proceed to Anuradhapura, check in to the hotel and relax. (Travel Time – 50 to 60 mins)Day 02 - AnuradhapuraOn this day explore the Sacred City of Anuradhapura.Walk/ Ride through the ancient ruined city of Anuradhapura, which was the capital for over a millennium until the 10th century AD. View the pagodas, monastic buildings and ponds that are scattered all over the vast area. Visit important landmarks such as Jetavanarama, which was one of the tallest buildings in the ancient world, the Sri Maha Bodhi and the ruins of the huge Abhayagiri Monastery. Gain more knowledge about Sri Lanka's history as you walk in the footsteps of Kings.On completion return back to the hotel and relax.Day 03 - Anuradhapura > Ritigala > ColomboAfter breakfast at the hotel check out and proceed to Ritigala and visit the ancient ruins is Ritigala Mountain. (Travel Time – 1 to 1 ½ hrs)Ritigala Mountain at a height of 766 m above the sea-level is the highest mountain in the north-central dry plains of Sri Lanka. The mountain mass about three miles long and about two miles wide at its widest point is covered with dense jungle inhabited by wild elephants, leopards and bears. It is the watershed of the Malwatu Oya which feeds the Nachaduwa tank and Kalueba Ela which feeds Huruluwewa. The Ritigala Mountain has been declared a Strict Natural Reserve in order to maintain its pristine environment. Ritigala mountain’s cloud cover and mist that cloth it most of the year round has resulted in a flora much more commonly found at the central hills of wet zone than those in the dry plains: the upper part of the mountain is well known for its flora, some of which are rare; it has also a range of wild orchids.On completion return back to your hotel in Colombo. (Travel Time – 4 to 4 ½ hrs)