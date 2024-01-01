Wirawila Wewa

Tissamaharama

West of Tissa, the Hambantota–Wellawaya Rd runs over this large lake (via a causeway). It's home to resident waders and visited by migrating birds.

    Uda Walawe National Park

    27.68 MILES

    With herds of elephants, wild buffalos, sambars and spotted deer, and giant squirrels, this Sri Lankan national park is one of the nation's finest. In…

    Bundala National Park

    5.8 MILES

    Bundala National Park is a fantastic maze of waterways, lagoons and dunes that glitter like gold in the dying evening sun. This wonderland provides a home…

  • Raja Maha Vihara temple, Tissamaharama, Sri Lanka.

    Tissa Dagoba

    3.65 MILES

    This large much-restored dagoba looming between Tissa town centre and the wewa is believed to have been originally built around 200 BC by Kavantissa, a…

  • Artificial lake Tissa Wewa with clouds and long time exposure, Hambantota District, Tissamaharama, Sri Lanka

    Tissa Wewa

    3.55 MILES

    The centrepiece of the town and its surrounds is the lovely Tissa Wewa (Tissa Tank), a huge artificial lake. In the evening, check out the flocks of…

  • Pagoda Sri Lanka

    Yatala Wehera

    2.76 MILES

    Lotus ponds surround this site, which has a wealth of elephant details in the carvings (note the footpads). It was built 2300 years ago by King Mahanaga…

  • Maha Devale

    Maha Devale

    12.16 MILES

    This is Kataragama's most important shrine. It contains the lance of the six-faced, 12-armed Hindu war god, Murugan (Skanda), who is seen as identical to…

  • Man near waterhole scouring landscape with binoculars in Yala National Park.

    Yala National Park

    17.8 MILES

    With trumpeting elephants, monkeys crashing through the trees, peacocks in their finest frocks and cunning leopards sliding like shadows through the…

  • Kirinda Temple

    Kirinda Temple

    7.61 MILES

    Kirinda centres on this imposing hilltop Buddhist shrine, which includes a stupa and huge standing Buddha. It's dedicated to Queen Viharamahadevi, who…

