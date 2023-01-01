Maha Saman Devale

This Buddhist temple, 4km northwest of the city, is an architectural treasure well worth visiting. Perched on a small hill, it has a handsome series of broad courtyards and multiroofed, whitewashed pavilions in the Kandyan style. Originally built in the 13th century, the temple was destroyed by the Portuguese and then rebuilt during Dutch times. The main sanctuary is dedicated to Saman, while side shrines honour the Buddha and Pattini. A three-wheeler from Ratnapura is about Rs 250.

The major festival is a perahera on Esala poya (July/August).