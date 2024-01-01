Golden Temple

Dambulla

At the foot of the cave temples hill stands this modern temple, a kitschy structure and Buddhist museum completed in 2000 using Japanese donations. On top of the cube-shaped building sits a golden Buddha image in the dhammachakka mudra (wheel-turning pose) and a huge neon sign.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sri Lanka, Polonnaruwa, Gal Vihara temple

    Gal Vihara

    25.39 MILES

    Part of Parakramabahu I’s northern monastery, Gal Vihara is a group of beautiful Buddha images that probably marks the high point of Sinhalese rock…

  • Vatadage, Quadrangle, Polonnaruwa, Sri Lanka

    Quadrangle

    24.86 MILES

    A short stroll north of the Royal Palace ruins, the area known as the Quadrangle is literally that – a compact group of ruins in a raised-up area bounded…

  • Yapahuwa rock fortress.

    Yapahuwa Rock Fortress

    23.46 MILES

    The steep ornamental staircase of this dramatic rock fortress is perhaps its finest feature, and once led to the Temple of the Tooth. One of the lions…

  • Interior of Royal Rock Temple, Dambulla, Sri Lanka

    Cave Temples

    0.19 MILES

    The beautiful Royal Rock Temple complex sits about 160m above the road in the southern part of Dambulla. Five separate caves contain about 150 absolutely…

  • Visitors on the summit of Sigiriya Rock.

    Summit

    10.18 MILES

    The spectacular terraced summit of the rock covers 1.6 hectares. This is thought to be the site chosen by King Kasyapa for his fortified capital after he…

  • Lankatilaka Temple near Kandy, Sri Lanka

    Lankatilaka

    25.24 MILES

    One of the most evocative structures in Polonnaruwa, the Lankatilaka temple was built by Parakramabahu I and later restored by Vijayabahu IV. This massive…

  • Ridi Vihara

    Ridi Vihara

    24.49 MILES

    The primary attraction at this Buddhist temple is the golden standing Buddha statue in the main cave called the Pahala Vihara (Lower Temple), which also…

  • Frescoes

    Frescoes

    10.18 MILES

    Halfway up the Sigiriya rock an open-air spiral stairway leads to a long, sheltered gallery in the sheer rock face. The paintings of the buxom, wasp…

Nearby Dambulla attractions

1. Museum of Wall Paintings

0.12 MILES

The English-language displays here are a good primer on Sri Lankan wall art – from cave paintings to 18th-century frescoes – but the poor reproductions…

2. Cave Temples

0.19 MILES

The beautiful Royal Rock Temple complex sits about 160m above the road in the southern part of Dambulla. Five separate caves contain about 150 absolutely…

3. Cave I (Devaraja Viharaya)

0.22 MILES

The first cave, the Temple of the King of the Gods, has a 15m-long reclining Buddha. Ananda, the Buddha’s loyal disciple, and other seated Buddhas are…

4. Cave II (Maharaja Viharaya)

0.23 MILES

The Temple of the Great King is arguably the most spectacular of the caves. It measures 52m from east to west and 23m from the entrance to the back wall;…

5. Cave III (Maha Alut Viharaya)

0.24 MILES

This cave, the New Great Temple, was said to have been converted from a storeroom in the 18th century by King Kirti Sri Rajasinghe of Kandy, one of the…

6. Cave IV (Pachima Viharaya)

0.25 MILES

The relatively small Western Cave is not the most westerly cave – that position belongs to Cave V. The central Buddha figure is seated under a makara…

7. Cave V (Devana Alut Viharaya)

0.26 MILES

This newer cave was once used as a storehouse, but it’s now called the Second New Temple. It features a reclining Buddha; Hindu deities, including…

8. Dambulla Produce Market

0.58 MILES

Even if you’re not looking to buy a truckload of bananas, this huge wholesale market south of the centre offers a fascinating look at the vast range of…