The remains of this 17th-century Dutch fort are impressive, but are currently occupied by the Sri Lankan navy, so the interior is off limits.
Kalpitiya Fort
North of Colombo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.64 MILES
At 1317 sq km, Wilpattu is Sri Lanka’s largest national park. Hidden in the dense, dry woodland, you'll (hopefully) find an array of wildlife that…
13.94 MILES
Alankuda is the peninsula's busiest and best beach for non-kitesurfing beach bums. If you squint your eyes and blot out the string of giant wind turbines…
2.3 MILES
Kalpitiya Beach at the northern end of the peninsula consists of a long spit of sand most easily reached by boat across the Kalpitiya lagoon. It's a…
Nearby North of Colombo attractions
