Kalpitiya Fort

North of Colombo

The remains of this 17th-century Dutch fort are impressive, but are currently occupied by the Sri Lankan navy, so the interior is off limits.

  • Wilpattu National Park

    Wilpattu National Park

    26.64 MILES

    At 1317 sq km, Wilpattu is Sri Lanka’s largest national park. Hidden in the dense, dry woodland, you'll (hopefully) find an array of wildlife that…

  • Alankuda Beach

    Alankuda Beach

    13.94 MILES

    Alankuda is the peninsula's busiest and best beach for non-kitesurfing beach bums. If you squint your eyes and blot out the string of giant wind turbines…

  • Kalpitiya Beach

    Kalpitiya Beach

    2.3 MILES

    Kalpitiya Beach at the northern end of the peninsula consists of a long spit of sand most easily reached by boat across the Kalpitiya lagoon. It's a…

