This museum is unlikely to impress if you’re arriving from the ancient cities, but some of the pinched-faced terracotta figures from Kilinochchi (4th to 5th century) are delightfully primitive, while the central hexagonal chamber has some fine 5th-to-8th-century Buddha statues in Mannar limestone. The best feature may be the shady yard.
Archaeological Museum
Jaffna & the North
