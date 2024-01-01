Archaeological Museum

This museum is unlikely to impress if you’re arriving from the ancient cities, but some of the pinched-faced terracotta figures from Kilinochchi (4th to 5th century) are delightfully primitive, while the central hexagonal chamber has some fine 5th-to-8th-century Buddha statues in Mannar limestone. The best feature may be the shady yard.

