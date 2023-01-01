Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Prado

Talavera’s main church is sometimes dubbed the ‘Sistine Chapel of ceramics’ for its intricate tilework, which showcases the city’s finest azulejos (tiles), many of them painted with religious themes. It sits amid elegant gardens right next to Talavera’s bullring, where an infamous corrida (bullfight) saw Spain’s most famous bullfighter, ‘Joselito El Gallo’ fatally gored in May 1920. A statue of the fallen idol decorates the gardens outside.

Opening times revolve around the daily mass schedule – 11am and 8pm (11am and 6.30pm from October to April).