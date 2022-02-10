This spectacular 1.5km sandy stretch is strung with awesome Gothic-looking rock towers, arches and chambers, sculpted by aeons of sea-water action. Avoid…
Ribadeo
This lively port town on the Ría de Ribadeo, which separates Galicia from Asturias, is a sun-seeker magnet in summer. The Old Town between the central Praza de España and the harbour is an attractive mix of handsome old galleried and stone houses. For a beach you'll have to head out of town, but Praia As Catedrais, 10km west, is one of Spain's most spectacular strands.
Explore Ribadeo
- PPraia As Catedrais
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ribadeo.
See
Praia As Catedrais
This spectacular 1.5km sandy stretch is strung with awesome Gothic-looking rock towers, arches and chambers, sculpted by aeons of sea-water action. Avoid…
