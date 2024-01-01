This watchtower, part of the original Moorish fortifications though later extensively modified by Christians in the 15th century, looms over the principal entrance to the old town. Climb up for the views and a museum on the history of Requena. The ticket also gives you access to the tunnels.
Museo de la Torre del Homenaje
Valencia Province
