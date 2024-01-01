Museo de la Torre del Homenaje

Valencia Province

LoginSave

This watchtower, part of the original Moorish fortifications though later extensively modified by Christians in the 15th century, looms over the principal entrance to the old town. Climb up for the views and a museum on the history of Requena. The ticket also gives you access to the tunnels.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cuevas del Diablo

    Cuevas del Diablo

    26.94 MILES

    Cuevas del Diablo is a vast cave complex with tunnels, a terrace overlooking the river, and a private collection of eccentric and historical artefacts and…

  • Cuevas de la Villa

    Cuevas de la Villa

    0.11 MILES

    Within the intestines of Plaza Albornoz is a network of interlinked cellars, once used as storerooms, winemaking bodegas and, during strife, hideouts…

  • Castillo de Alcalá del Júcar

    Castillo de Alcalá del Júcar

    27 MILES

    Alcalá del Júcar's landmark castle with its pentagonal main tower is of Almohad origin, but what you see today dates mostly from the 15th century. Aside…

  • Museo del Vino

    Museo del Vino

    0.19 MILES

    In the old town, Museo del Vino, within the handsome, sturdy 15th-century Palacio del Cid, is a venue for wine lovers. A range of presses and other…

View more attractions

Nearby Valencia Province attractions

1. Cuevas de la Villa

0.11 MILES

Within the intestines of Plaza Albornoz is a network of interlinked cellars, once used as storerooms, winemaking bodegas and, during strife, hideouts…

2. Museo del Vino

0.19 MILES

In the old town, Museo del Vino, within the handsome, sturdy 15th-century Palacio del Cid, is a venue for wine lovers. A range of presses and other…

3. Cuevas del Diablo

26.94 MILES

Cuevas del Diablo is a vast cave complex with tunnels, a terrace overlooking the river, and a private collection of eccentric and historical artefacts and…

4. Castillo de Alcalá del Júcar

27 MILES

Alcalá del Júcar's landmark castle with its pentagonal main tower is of Almohad origin, but what you see today dates mostly from the 15th century. Aside…