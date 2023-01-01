Most of the town's activity crowds alongside the Passeig de la Sirena and the harbour, where a small crowded beach provides the perfect place to observe the comings and goings of fishing boats and yachts in the marina, perhaps over an ice cream or aperitif. Riddling the honey-coloured cliffs bordering the beach you’ll find the modest Coves Blanques, a handful of small caves that were inhabited during the Talayotic period and were later used by fishers for shelter.