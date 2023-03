Around 6km south of Guadalupe, close to the Puerta Llano, this well-regarded winery produces whites, reds and cavas (sparkling wine), and occupies a lovely perch overlooking the hills. It offers a comprehensive hour-long tour of its operations and the winemaking process, with a chance to taste and buy at the end. It's just south of the pass, along the road to/from Navalvillar de Pela.