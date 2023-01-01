Hidden along the western fringes of Catalonia, the spectacular river gorge of Mont-rebei offers a dazzling vision of Catalan wilderness. Carved by the sinewy Rio Noguera Ribagorçana through the pre-Pyrenean mountain range of Montsec, the narrow gorge has walls reaching some 500m with a width of just 20m in some places. A narrow path carved into the cliff face follows along the pristine gorge, offering dramatic views (and sometimes precipitous descents). Allow around four hours to make the 9.2km out-and-back hike.

Be sure to bring ample water and sun protection – plus binoculars for spying birds of prey that nest in the cliffs overhead; there are also river otters down below.

To reach the gorge, take the N230 around 85km north from Lleida, take the turn-off toward Tremp, and continue another 10km, following signs for Reserva del Congost de Mont-rebei.

Parking is limited. On weekends and from mid-June to mid-September, it's wise to reserve a parking space (€5) through the website. At other times, arrive early to beat the crowds.