Museo Arqueológico

Castilla-La Mancha

The Museo Arquéologico has well-documented archaeological exhibits, including a famous collection of Roman ivory and amber articulated dolls.

  • Cuevas del Diablo

    Cuevas del Diablo

    26.93 MILES

    Cuevas del Diablo is a vast cave complex with tunnels, a terrace overlooking the river, and a private collection of eccentric and historical artefacts and…

  • Museo de la Cuchillería

    Museo de la Cuchillería

    0.66 MILES

    This museum dedicated to knives and knife-making is housed in a striking Modernismo Casa del Hortelano with turrets and swirls dating from 1912. The…

  • Castillo de Alcalá del Júcar

    Castillo de Alcalá del Júcar

    26.88 MILES

    Alcalá del Júcar's landmark castle with its pentagonal main tower is of Almohad origin, but what you see today dates mostly from the 15th century. Aside…

  • Parque de Abelardo Sánchez

    Parque de Abelardo Sánchez

    0.12 MILES

    On a hot summer’s afternoon, leafy Parque de Abelardo Sánchez offers some respite. It is the largest urban park in Castilla-La Mancha.

