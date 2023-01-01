The restored Whalers’ Church, consecrated on Christmas Day, 1913, is a typical Norwegian church. Indeed, it was originally erected in Strømmen before being dismantled and shipped here. Inside are memorials to Grytviken’s founder, Carl Anton Larsen, and to Shackleton, whose funeral was held here. Visitors are invited to go upstairs to ring the two bells. The church has been used for a few baptisms (13 births have been registered on the island) and marriages, but it has been used most often for funerals.

Grytviken’s first pastor, Kristen Löken, lamented that ‘religious life among the whalers left much to be desired.’