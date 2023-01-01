South Georgia Museum

When entering this wonderful museum, be sure to look up to see the wandering albatross mounted overhead. Unless you’re a scientist, this is the closest you’ll come to one of these magnificent birds, and their size is startling. The museum occupies the former station manager’s house, built in 1916 by the Norwegians. It’s filled with fascinating exhibits on South Georgia’s history and wildlife. The shop sells an amazing array of clothing, souvenirs and books.

The Kino (cinema) was built in 1930 slightly in front of the Whalers' Church. A storm destroyed it in 1994 and the remains were removed in 2002, but the signboard and projector are in the museum.

The football pitch (soccer field) remains, but not the tennis court.