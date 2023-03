This Moravian mission station, 74km southeast of Clanwilliam, dates back to 1830. Attractions include the original church and workshops – where handmade leather shoes (called velskoene) are still made.

For an in-depth look at the mission villages, join a two-night tour with Cedarberg African Travel, which includes donkey cart rides through the mountains. The road to Wupperthal is in poor condition – a 4WD is recommended.