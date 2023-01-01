!Khwa ttu is the only San-owned and -operated culture centre in the Western Cape. It's based on an 8.5-sq-km nature reserve within the ancestral lands of the San. Tours involve a nature walk on which you learn about San culture, and a wildlife drive – you'll likely see various antelope, zebras and ostriches. There are hiking and biking trails on the reserve and a quality gift shop stocking work from San artists. A museum was in progress when we last visited.

There is a restaurant open for breakfast and lunch and a range of accommodation including a basic bush camp (R325 per person) and a guesthouse (double R1760). It's off Rte 27, 70km north of Cape Town.