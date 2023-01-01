If steamy Tzaneen is making you droop, climb to this spectacular 300-sq-metre English garden at 1050m in the African bush. The views of the Drakensberg Mountains from the sweeping lawn are interrupted only by a lightning-struck tree, and leafy walkways wind away from the refreshing swimming pool. From town, take Joubert St south then turn right onto Claude Wheatley St. There's no charge for the gardens, but it's good form to get a drink or some cake from the restaurant.