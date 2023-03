The roadside village of Qunu is the home town of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, who grew up here in the 1920s. The area has yet to fully capitalise on its famous son, but it's worth a stop to get a sense of the great man's early life. There are the remains of the primary school where a teacher gave the future president his Christian name, and you can see his burial ground and birthplace in Mvezo, about 20km south of Qunu.