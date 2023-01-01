One of South Africa's most remote and beautiful reserves, Dwesa Nature Reserve blends lush forests, winding rivers, open grassland and rugged coastline, with walking trails and wildlife including buffaloes, zebras, antelope, warthogs, and crocodiles in the rivers. Some 290 bird species have been identified, including the rare Narina trogon and mangrove kingfisher. Community-run activities include guided nature walks and boat trips over the Mbashe River.

There is self-catering accommodation (one-/two-bedroom chalets R320/650) and camping (R240) in Dwesa near the beach, accessed via a 47km gravel road from Willowvale. You need a high-clearance vehicle to get here.