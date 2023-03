Hidden away amid a network of gravel roads, Witsand is an offbeat reserve offering up photogenic beauty and absolute serenity in equal doses. One sound you might hear, if you're lucky, is the curious roaring of the sand dunes when the wind blows just right. You can hike, bike and sandboard in the park at will, or join a guided interpretative walk through the dunes.

Accommodation is in smart chalets or simple huts. There is also a campsite with kitchen facilities and a pool.