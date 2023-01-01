Augrabies Falls National Park

The centrepiece of this park is the 56m-high waterfall created when the Gariep (Orange) River thunders through a ravine. The nearby Bridal Veil Falls drop 75m and most people simply follow the boardwalks past the falls and leave shortly afterwards, but there is plenty more to explore. Look out for dassies (cute, furry creatures that look like outsized gerbils) hopping across the rocks, tackle a day hike or take a wildlife drive deeper into the park.

There are no large predators here, but you can expect up-close encounters with giraffes, zebras and a number of antelope species. The falls are at their most impressive after the summer rains (December to April).