This small museum features a handful of historical exhibits, including a tribute to Emily Hobhouse, who started a weaving school for women after the Anglo-Boer war, and a replica of an early 1800s bedroom, living room and kitchen. In the backyard is an old horse-mill that remains in working condition, along with stables built from original yellowwood beams.

The museum was closed due to funding problems at the time of research; check whether it has reopened before your visit.