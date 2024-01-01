Teubes Family Wines

West Coast & Swartland

As well as wine tasting, there are cellar tours and olive tastings. Cheese platters and pizzas are available on weekends if you book ahead.

  • Bird Island

    Bird Island

    28.52 MILES

    Sitting just 100m from the mainland, Bird Island is an important breeding site for the Cape gannet. You'll likely spot Cape fur seals too. The island is…

  • Namaqua Wines

    Namaqua Wines

    0.6 MILES

    The largest winery in the region is best known for its easy-drinking boxed wine. You can do a casual tasting or try pairing the wines with chocolate or…

