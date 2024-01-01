As well as wine tasting, there are cellar tours and olive tastings. Cheese platters and pizzas are available on weekends if you book ahead.
Teubes Family Wines
West Coast & Swartland
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.52 MILES
Sitting just 100m from the mainland, Bird Island is an important breeding site for the Cape gannet. You'll likely spot Cape fur seals too. The island is…
0.6 MILES
The largest winery in the region is best known for its easy-drinking boxed wine. You can do a casual tasting or try pairing the wines with chocolate or…
Nearby West Coast & Swartland attractions
0.6 MILES
The largest winery in the region is best known for its easy-drinking boxed wine. You can do a casual tasting or try pairing the wines with chocolate or…
28.52 MILES
Sitting just 100m from the mainland, Bird Island is an important breeding site for the Cape gannet. You'll likely spot Cape fur seals too. The island is…