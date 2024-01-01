Busier than most hides as it's just off the main drag, Ratlhogo still has fine views of the rolling bushveld, hills, wading birds and even the odd predator.
Ratlhogo Waterhole Hide
North West Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.86 MILES
Occupying an eroded alkaline crater north of Sun City, in a transition zone between the Kalahari and wet lowveld vegetation, the 550-sq-km Pilanesberg…
9.6 MILES
At Sun City, the legendary creation of entrepreneur Sol Kerzer, Disneyland collides with ancient Egypt in Africa’s version of Vegas. Filled with gilded…
8.2 MILES
Batlhako Dam Hide, in the park's west, gets very few visitors and is excellent for birds; keep an eye out also for rhinos nearby and take the detour to…
9.62 MILES
Opened in 2016, this celebratory exhibition pays homage in words and photos to South Africa's high achievers. Most come from the world of sports, but…
4.48 MILES
A good option for birdlife, Makorwane Hide tends to get a few visitors, given its proximity to the main roads. Hippos, elephants and even the occasional…
9.58 MILES
As well as housing smoking and nonsmoking casinos, this two-storey centre has food courts, shops, cinemas and the Superbowl performance venue. Its style…
8.47 MILES
You never quite know what you'll get at this hide, although you'll probably have it to yourself as not many people make it out here. Hippos, lions,…
4.22 MILES
Quiet Malatse Dam Hide is excellent for birds, although when water levels are low it's a little far from the water. Watch for African fish eagles perched…
Nearby North West Province attractions
3.99 MILES
The Mankwe Hide can be good for birdlife, but gets overrun by vehicles close to sunset – it's the most accessible of the hides and it's where most…
4.19 MILES
This elevated and fenced picnic sight overlooks the Mankwe Dam from on high, but most vantage points are closed off by dense and rather scruffy foliage…
4.22 MILES
Quiet Malatse Dam Hide is excellent for birds, although when water levels are low it's a little far from the water. Watch for African fish eagles perched…
4.28 MILES
Offering the most extensive views over the park's heartland, Lenong, close to the geographical centre of the park, is well worth the climb. On a clear day…
4.48 MILES
A good option for birdlife, Makorwane Hide tends to get a few visitors, given its proximity to the main roads. Hippos, elephants and even the occasional…
6.06 MILES
This fenced picnic site is pleasant enough, but wildlife is fairly scarce and views are limited.
8.2 MILES
Batlhako Dam Hide, in the park's west, gets very few visitors and is excellent for birds; keep an eye out also for rhinos nearby and take the detour to…
8.47 MILES
You never quite know what you'll get at this hide, although you'll probably have it to yourself as not many people make it out here. Hippos, lions,…