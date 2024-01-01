Ratlhogo Waterhole Hide

North West Province

Busier than most hides as it's just off the main drag, Ratlhogo still has fine views of the rolling bushveld, hills, wading birds and even the odd predator.

  • White rhino in a green field at Pilanesberg National Park.

    Pilanesberg National Park

    9.86 MILES

    Occupying an eroded alkaline crater north of Sun City, in a transition zone between the Kalahari and wet lowveld vegetation, the 550-sq-km Pilanesberg…

  • Sun City

    Sun City

    9.6 MILES

    At Sun City, the legendary creation of entrepreneur Sol Kerzer, Disneyland collides with ancient Egypt in Africa’s version of Vegas. Filled with gilded…

  • Batlhako Dam Hide

    Batlhako Dam Hide

    8.2 MILES

    Batlhako Dam Hide, in the park's west, gets very few visitors and is excellent for birds; keep an eye out also for rhinos nearby and take the detour to…

  • South African Hall of Fame

    South African Hall of Fame

    9.62 MILES

    Opened in 2016, this celebratory exhibition pays homage in words and photos to South Africa's high achievers. Most come from the world of sports, but…

  • Makorwane Hide

    Makorwane Hide

    4.48 MILES

    A good option for birdlife, Makorwane Hide tends to get a few visitors, given its proximity to the main roads. Hippos, elephants and even the occasional…

  • Entertainment Centre

    Entertainment Centre

    9.58 MILES

    As well as housing smoking and nonsmoking casinos, this two-storey centre has food courts, shops, cinemas and the Superbowl performance venue. Its style…

  • Ruighoek Hide

    Ruighoek Hide

    8.47 MILES

    You never quite know what you'll get at this hide, although you'll probably have it to yourself as not many people make it out here. Hippos, lions,…

  • Malatse Dam Hide

    Malatse Dam Hide

    4.22 MILES

    Quiet Malatse Dam Hide is excellent for birds, although when water levels are low it's a little far from the water. Watch for African fish eagles perched…

