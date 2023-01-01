Mafikeng Museum

Among the many displays in this excellent regional museum are exhibits charting the rise of the Boy Scout Movement and a presentation on the famous 217-day siege (from the Second Anglo-Boer War), with original photographs and documents, and information about the role played by the town’s black population. Look out for the shredded corrugated iron roof that was struck by the Boers’ Long Tom artillery gun. The museum occupies the handsome former town hall, which was built in 1902.