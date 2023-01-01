Your experience at Namaqua National Park depends a lot on when you visit. From October to July it's an extremely quiet place to hike or spot birds against the barren landscape. But once spring arrives, the shrub land and old wheat fields burst into flower and the park fills up with snap-happy flower-seekers. This really is one of the best places to see and photograph the blooms, so be sure to book ahead if you hope to stay over.

There are basic coastal campsites and some self-catering chalets, plus the incredibly popular beach camp, open only in August and September. The park is 20km west of Kamieskroon along a decent dirt road.