|Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park

South Africa’s remotest national park presents a barren but undeniably striking landscape filled with weird rock formations and sandy moonscapes dotted with otherworldly trees. This transfrontier park, which straddles the South Africa-Namibia border, is not so much a place for wildlife viewing but for demanding hikes, adventurous drives and survivalist fun. The park is accessible by 4WD only and you need to be completely self-sufficient once you venture past the park gates.

The best time to visit is spring, when the flowers transform the mountain desert into a brief technicolour wonderland.