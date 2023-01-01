There have been important archaeological finds in this dolomite cave, including evidence of hominids using fire. It has a longer record of human occupation than any other known cave. Archaeological digs are still in progress and there's a small information centre with some details on the cave's former inhabitants, including early Stone Age people.

It's a good idea visit the McGregor Museum in Kimberley first to get some background on the cave's lengthy history. The cave is 45km south of Kuruman on Rte 31.