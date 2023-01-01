Off the N1, about 70km south of Kroonstad, is the Willem Pretorius Game Reserve, one of Free State’s biggest recreation areas. Divided by the Sand River and Allemanskraal Dam, the reserve encompasses two ecosystems: grassy plains with large herds of elands, blesboks, springboks, black wildebeests and zebras, and, further north, a bushy mountain region with baboons, mountain reedbucks and duikers.

White rhinos and buffaloes are equally at home on either side of the reserve, but elephants and predators such as lions are not found here. If you enter via the West Gate, head up to the nearby lookout for great views of the area. Do not attempt to enter through the east gate; it is permanently closed. There are also chalets here (single/double from R250/850).