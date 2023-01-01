Caught between dense forest and pristine sands you'll find Sodwana Bay, a well-loved vacation destination for locals and tourists alike. Popular activities include guided walking and birding trails, especially along the 5km Mgobozeleni Trail, a route featuring coastal forest and grassland. Serious deep-sea fishing draws many, but scuba diving is king here given the diverse and alluring undersea life in the area.

Avoid the silly season (summer holidays) when thousands throng here to take the plunge – literally. At all other times it’s a peaceful place.

Many services, including accommodation options, dive operators, a couple of cafes and tour operators, sprawl along the road leading to the park entrance. Facilities inside the park include a campsite plus a couple of lodge-cum–diving operators.

There are two ATMs at the general store by the park’s entrance, one inside and one outside for after-hours access. There is also one located at the Sodwana Bay Lodge.