Around 77km south of Jo'burg is South Africa’s second-largest dam by area. With over 800km of coastline covering three states, it is hugely popular with the boating fraternity and water-sports enthusiasts. There are plenty of places to stay and eat in waterside towns such as Vaal Marina in Gauteng, and Deneysville, Villiers and Franfort across the border in Free State.

Multiple yacht clubs and marinas host a number of nautical events that are worth checking out, including the Round the Island yacht race in February, and the Keelboat Week Regatta in September.